Tesla issues recall for 123,000 Model S vehicles due to rusty bolts

Tesla has issued a voluntary recall on 123,000 Model S cars, those built before April 2016. The recall is due to “excessive corrosion” in the power steering assembly bolts, which can cause the power steering to fail. Tesla says that there have been no accidents due to the bolts, and that failure of the bolts would not prevent the driver from steering, just make it harder.

The company sent an email to all effected customers late Thursday, informing them of the problem. The company said that there’s no immediate action customers need to take, and they’ll be contacted to schedule a service appointment when parts are available. The fix is said to take around an hour.

The news comes at the end of a bad week for Tesla, which has been dealing with reports about Model 3 production as well as the fatal crash of a Model S late last week. Shares of the company fell four percent in after-hours trading following news of the recall.

In its email to customers, Tesla said that “excessive corrosion” was seen “only in very cold climates, particularly those that frequently use calcium or magnesium road salts, rather than sodium chloride (table salt).”

The full email to customers is below: