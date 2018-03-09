‘Fortnite Battle Royale’ is coming to iOS and Android in the coming weeks

Wrapping up a crazy day for gaming that included a new Call of Duty, a sequel to The Division and confirmation that Super Smash Bros. is coming to the Switch, Epic Games surprised everyone on Thursday evening by revealing that multiplayer smash hit Fortnite Battle Royale is heading to iOS and Android.

In the announcement, Epic Games explained that the mobile version of the game will be identical to the console and PC version: “same gameplay, same map, same content, same weekly updates.” And we won’t have to wait very long to see if Epic Games is telling the truth either, as sign ups for an invite event on iOS begin Monday.

“Starting Monday, March 12, sign-up at www.Fortnite.com for the Invite Event on iOS,” says the Fortnite team. “Email invites will start rolling out soon thereafter. When you are invited, you will receive an email with a link to download the game from the App Store. If you don’t receive an invite right away, don’t worry. We’ll be adding more players regularly over the coming months.” Android support will be added “in the next few months” as well.

A mobile version of Fortnite felt somewhat inevitable, but surprisingly, mobile players will be able to compete against PS4, PC and Mac players via Cross Play. In other words, not only will you be able to battle against players on other platforms, but your party can be made up of players on a variety of platforms, including iOS and Android.

If you want to throw your name in the hat to play Fortnite Battle Royale on iOS as soon as possible, be sure to visit Fortnite.com on Monday, March 12th and sign up for the Invite Event. If you’re invited to participate, you’ll also receive friend invite codes to share with friends. In order to participate in the test, you’ll need an internet connection and iOS 11 on at least an iPhone 6S/SE, iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad 2017 devices.