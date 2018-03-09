The best-selling Bluetooth headphones on Amazon’s entire site are on sale for $36

Before you drop $200 or more on a pair of trendy over-ear headphones from Beats like the Solo3, we have another pair of headphones you should consider. The Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones are the best-selling over-ear wireless headphones on the Amazon site, and they’re available right now for a fraction of the cost of a pair of Beats. They pack big sound and deep bass into a stylish design, and the battery lasts for up to 20 hours of wireless music playback on a single charge. These hot headphones normally sell for $40 or $41, but one color (which just so happens to be the most popular color) is on sale for $35.99.

Here are some more details from the product page:

IMPRESSIVE SOUND QUALITY IS THE ULTIMATE GOAL & PLEASE NOTE: 1. This item is passive noise isolating, NOT active noise cancellation(ANC), it can’t cancel the noise completely but it won’t drain the battery and damage the sound. As an additional factor of sound quality, it is better than ANC. 2. The closed-back design provides immersive Hi-Fi sound with CSR chip and 40mm driver together. If you care more about Noise Cancellation than Sound Quality, you may consider other alternatives.

BUILT TO STAY COMFORTABLE: The Memory-protein ear cushion simulate human skin texture, ensuring lasting comfort. The stainless steel slider and softly padded headband allows you to find the perfect fit without constraint and provide excellent durability.

NEVER POWER OFF, BOTH WIRELESS & WIRED: 1. The wireless mode: Battery update to 20-hr music time/ talking time in a single charge, instead of 13-15 hrs from Oct 1, 2017; 2. The Wired mode: you can also use it as a wired headphone with the provided audio cable so the headphones will never power off.

HANDS-FREE CALL & BUILT-IN MIC: Please Note: The Microphone only works in the wireless mode. Mpow Bluetooth headphones provide a quick and stable connection with your Bluetooth enabled devices like cell phones, tablets, pc, TVs within 33 feet, with a high-quality built-in microphone for hands-free calls.

FOLDABLE DESIGN WITH A PORTABLE BAG & GENTLE REMINDER : The foldable Headband is not only designed for saving your desk space but for carrying in the provided bag. Gentle Reminder: Depending on your head/ear size/shape, it may be a little tight(feels like“on ear”) for someone to wear which is designed to avoid sound leakage. In case of that and to get both audio and wearing comfort, please take off the headphone every 1-2 hrs to get your ears relax and protect them from muggy environment in use.

