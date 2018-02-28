Every PS4, PS3 and Vita game you can download for free in March

Good news and bad news for PlayStation Plus subscribers this week, as Sony unveils its selection of free games for the month of March. As for the good news, this is one of the best months ever for PS4 owners, as Bloodborne and the HD remake of Ratchet & Clank will be free to download for the entirety of next month.

As for the bad news, Sony is going to stop offering PS3 and PS Vita games as part of its free monthly game selection beginning on March 8th, 2019. In other words, starting a year from next month, the free monthly games will consist of just two PS4 games and nothing else. Not a great sign for the future of the PS Vita.

Sony notes that this service change won’t affect any of the games PS Plus owners have already downloaded or will download in the months to come. Nevertheless, this will certainly be disappointing for fans of the Vita, but hopefully it means a better selection of PS4 games going forward. Here’s next month’s full lineup:

Bloodborne | PS4

| PS4 Ratchet & Clank | PS4

| PS4 Legend of Kay | PS3

| PS3 Mighty No. 9 | PS3 (Cross Buy with PS4)

| PS3 (Cross Buy with PS4) Claire: Extended Cut | PS Vita (Cross Buy with PS4)

| PS Vita (Cross Buy with PS4) Bombing Busters | PS Vita (Cross Buy with PS4)

All six games listed above will be free to download starting on Tuesday, March 6th. Just remember, as always, you’ll need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free.