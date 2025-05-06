YouTube Premium is testing a new plan that might actually save you money

It’s 2025, and being online without paying for a few subscriptions is impossible. I don’t know about you, but I’m happily paying for YouTube Premium, an Apple One subscription, and a few other streaming services here and there.

If you’re a Spotify user, you might be aware of Spotify Duo, a discounted subscription for you and your partner (it can also be a friend or roommate… no one needs to know), and it’s great. After all, it’s cheaper per user to pay $16.99/month for two people than $11.99 for one.

With that in mind, YouTube is trying out a similar approach by offering a new two-person Premium subscription plan in select countries. As first reported by Money Control, YouTube is testing this feature with users in India, France, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

“We’re experimenting with new ways to provide greater flexibility and value to our YouTube Premium subscribers, including offering a two-person Premium plan option in some countries, allowing two people to share a subscription at a reduced cost,” a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement to TechCrunch.

With this new plan, two users can enjoy YouTube Premium at a lower price. It includes ad-free viewing, background play, and access to YouTube Music. This move could help boost subscription numbers and revenue, especially after so many price hikes in recent years.

Alongside this, YouTube recently released a Premium Lite subscription, which lets users watch “most” videos ad-free. It costs $7.99/month and is available in the United States, Australia, Germany, and Thailand.

Right now, it’s unclear if YouTube plans to offer a Spotify Duo-style subscription long-term. Still, it could be a smart way to help users save while keeping their premium benefits.

BGR will let you know if YouTube decides to stick with this new subscription tier and roll it out worldwide.