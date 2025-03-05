YouTube launches Premium Lite ad-free plan for $7.99 per month

On Wednesday, YouTube announced that its cheaper Premium Lite plan is now available in the US for $7.99 per month. The new plan allows users to watch “most” videos on YouTube without ads, including videos related to gaming, fashion, beauty, news, and more. Ads will continue to appear on music content, Shorts, and while searching and browsing.

YouTube Premium Lite does not include ad-free YouTube Music or music videos, downloads, or background play. For those features, you’ll have to upgrade to the old YouTube Premium, which costs $13.99 per month after the latest price hike.

“YouTube offers something for everyone, from scripted dramas to podcasts to gaming live streams, all from your favorite creators,” says YouTube Premium director of product management Jack Greenberg. “With Premium Lite, users can enjoy their favorite content with fewer interruptions. We’ll continue to expand our Premium Lite pilots to additional countries this year and introduce more ways for our users to get the most from their subscriptions.”

Although the new subscription tier lacks many notable Premium features, it’s a cheaper way to watch videos without being bombarded with ads. For some users, especially younger users who spend more time watching YouTube than linear TV or any streaming services, that’s still going to be a tempting offer in light of the ad blocker crackdown.

YouTube says that Premium Lite is currently rolling out in the United States, Australia, Germany, and Thailand. The company plans to expand the Premium Lite pilot program to more countries later this year but didn’t share any specifics.