Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
Save $150 on the ultimate new robot vacuum!
Home Tech Apps & Software

YouTube knows videos are blurry for some users and is working on a fix

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Mar 19th, 2025 6:25PM EDT
YouTube logo
Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

If you opened YouTube today and were greeted by a bunch of grainy, low-quality videos, you’re not alone. On Wednesday, YouTube posted an update on its help site to let users know that the team is aware of the issue and looking into a solution.

Here’s what YouTube employee Camila said: “We’re aware some of you are experiencing lower than usual video quality when watching Videos and Shorts.”

If you’re one of the users impacted by the issue, here’s what you might be seeing:

  • YouTube streaming at 144p or 360p despite strong internet connection
  • Buffering when changing to higher quality
  • Video quality could be impacted on iOS mobile, desktop, or Smart TV

What caused the issue remains a mystery, but the good news is that it doesn’t seem especially widespread. As noted by Android Police, there have been complaints on Downdetector, but not many more than come in on an average day. I also only spotted a few posts about the issue on r/YouTube, such as this thread that has yet to receive a single response.

Here’s hoping YouTube finds a solution even more quickly than Google was able to roll out a fix for bricked Chromecasts last week. If you’re experiencing issues with blurry videos on YouTube, be sure to keep an eye on this thread for official updates.

Don’t Miss: Google has started rolling out a fix for all the broken Chromecasts

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News