Your old Kindle will lose 3G internet in December – here’s the fix

You might think your old Kindle eBook reader might works just fine as it is. There’s no point upgrading to a newer model as long as you still get access to the latest books. But you should know that some of the older Kindle models out there are in for a considerable change come December. They will lose 3G internet access, and there’s nothing you can do about it. The “downgrade” has to do with the removal of 2G and 3G networks. That’s why you might be getting all those notifications that your old 3G phone will stop working at some point soon. While there’s nothing you can do about the imminent 3G demise, you can fix your Kindle internet problem in various ways.

Kindle 3G models that will lose internet access

Losing 3G internet connectivity on the Kindle might not be such a big problem for most people. You can just fall back to Wi-Fi, which is available in a variety of versions. Whether it’s the home or office Wi-Fi, or the phone’s mobile hotspot, you can still get online with the old Kindles. The problem is some of the old devices do not have Wi-Fi support.

But the Kindle (1st and 2nd Generation) and Kindle DX (2nd Generation) only support 3G connectivity. There’s no Wi-Fi support for those. The reality remains they’ll be cut off from the internet come December.

Then there’s a slew of Kindle devices that will retain Wi-Fi access, but lose 3G internet: Kindle Keyboard (3rd Generation), Kindle Touch (4th Generation), Kindle Paperwhite (5th Generation, 6th Generation, and 7th Generation), Kindle Voyage (7th Generation), and Kindle Oasis (8th Generation).

Every other model that supports 4G connectivity will still connect to the internet via cellular once 3G support goes away.

How to continue loading books on affected devices

Losing 3G internet access might sound annoying, but it’s not exactly the end of the world. You can still load content on your Kindle 3G devices.

If the e-reader supports Wi-Fi, then that’s the way to get your new books.

If it’s one of the older models that only work on 3G, then you will have to use the microUSB cable to physically connect the Kindle to your computer for new titles. It’s more annoying, but it gets the job done.

Upgrade your Kindle with an Amazon discount

It’s not Amazon’s fault that 3G internet support is going away from older Kindles. It’s the wireless carriers that are removing the older networks, so Amazon can’t do anything about the old wireless networks.

What Amazon will do is offer buyers a $50 discount toward a Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Oasis. You also get $15 in-store credit for new ebooks. Remember to apply the new NEWKINDLE50 promo code to take advantage of the deal. The Paperwhite and Oasis retail for $149.99 and $269.99, respectively.

Amazon will notify you via email whether your device will lose 3G internet or not. That’s where you’ll find the deal above.

But even Amazon’s deal isn’t perfect. It’s only giving you until August 15th, 2021, to decide. You’ll have to commit to a new Kindle purchase before that December deadline rolls along.

