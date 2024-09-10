You won’t believe how much Apple’s iPhone 16 costs in these 8 countries

Apple just unveiled the new iPhone 16 lineup. With new processors, a beautiful OLED display, and improved cameras, these phones are a must-have for anyone who wants Apple’s best phones to date. However, this evolution comes with a price, and although the US prices have been unchanged, buying these new phones in Brazil, Turkey, and other countries is costlier than ever.

As always, Nukeni’s Jun Saito surveyed several countries and regions where Apple has direct sales to highlight where it’s best to buy the new iPhone 16 and where you should avoid ordering one. He also notes:

The US and Canada have different tax rates depending on where you make purchases, so I show two prices, one for the product purchased in the location with the lowest tax rate, and one for the product purchased in the location with the highest tax rate.

iPhone 16 costs so much more in these countries

The prices may vary depending on the configuration, but if you plan to get the base-model iPhone 16 with 128GB of storage, these are the worst places to get this device. Impressively, this phone costs more than double in Turkey compared to the US (in states with no taxes).

Turkey: $1,909

$1,909 Brazil: $1,396

$1,396 Hungary: $1,112

$1,112 Norway: $1,112

$1,112 Sweeden: $1,110

$1,110 Denmark: $1,110

$1,110 Finland: $1,103

For the iPhone 16 Pro Max, even if you’re trying to get the cheapest model with 256GB of storage, you’ll pay more than double in Turkey and Brazil. Interestingly, while India will also start producing the Pro models this year, it’s also pretty expensive to buy an iPhone there:

Turkey: $2,936

$2,936 Brazil: $2,238

$2,238 India: $1,725

$1,725 Denmark: $1,701

$1,701 Sweden: $1,690

$1,690 Norway: $,1668

$,1668 Hungary: $1,668

As always, the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Thailand are among the cheapest places to get a new iPhone. So, if you’re traveling soon and are planning to buy an iPhone 16, remember that it might cost a lot.