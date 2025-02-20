You have to pay for Windows Notepad if you want to use AI

If you thought Windows’ humble, no-frills text editor would remain untouched by Microsoft’s never-ending quest to monetize things, think again. The company dropped AI features for Notepad a few months back, and now it’s prompting users to pay for a Microsoft 365 subscription to use AI features like Rewrite.

For over four decades, Notepad has been a reliable, no-nonsense text editor you could just open when you needed to jot something down without the corporate upsell. But Microsoft couldn’t resist as it started throwing more AI features into Windows, it eventually brought them to Notepad, too.

At first, folks were happy. Notepad had become an even more viable application, right? Well, then the prompts to sign up for one of Microsoft 365’s AI plans started dropping, raising some serious questions and confusion about just how much you could use Notepad for free, as you can in the post shared on X below.

Sign in with a Microsoft Account for Notepad?! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/VfZVM44EC0 — BobPony.com (@TheBobPony) February 16, 2025

So, let’s set things straight. Yes, the core Notepad functions remain free, and yes, you can still type away without disruption. But the moment you venture into AI-powered territory? Better break out the credit card.

It really isn’t a surprise to see this, either. Microsoft was always kind of clear that Rewrite would require one of its AI subscriptions. However, the way the company has approached the entire situation is a bit bizarre.

Some people insist these prompts to buy into Notepad’s AI features (and others like them) aren’t ads, but let’s be real: what else do you call a disruptive banner telling you to subscribe to something? Notepad now follows the same playbook Microsoft has used to sneak ads and AI into the Start menu, File Explorer, and every other part of its operating system.

The good news is Notepad still works without a Microsoft account, so you don’t have to worry about it unless you want to use Rewrite. That’s locked behind “AI credits,” which is basically Microsoft’s way of saying, “subscribe to Microsoft 365.” Which, to be fair, Microsoft gave everyone 50 credits to try Rewrite out when it first launched. But, even if you didn’t use them, it looks like those credits have magically “expired” now.

The company sees Rewrite and other AI features as “bonus features” rather than as core functions of its apps, and that’s definitely fair. But the optics aren’t great if the prompts in Notepad are causing this much confusion. Especially when you consider that Microsoft just hiked the price for Microsoft 365.