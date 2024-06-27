5 XGIMI Horizon Ultra 4K projector features that will make it your next TV

A few months ago, BGR reviewed the XGIMI Horizon Ultra 4K projector. If you’re planning to switch your home TV or you just want a look into the world of 4K projectors, I’m going to share five features that made me ditch my Samsung NeoQLED 8K in the living room for more time with a projector in my master bedroom. By the end, you might want to do the same.

Best image standard support: Just like a high-end TV, the XGIMI Horizon Ultra 4K projector offers the best image standard support with HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. With that, you can view your favorite content as you would on your TV, but with an additional advantage…

Adjustable image from 40″ to 200″: You can have up to a 200″ 4K image if you have a big enough wall. Since I started using the XGIMI Horizon Ultra 4K projector, I think this is one of its best features, especially because it makes any content I watch feel like a big event. The last House of the Dragon episode? It feels like a movie theater-like experience. A random Apple TV+ Snoopy episode? It looks like a Champions final. Live TV? More exciting than ever.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Brighter than most projectors: The downside of owning a projector is the need for a dark environment. It’s true that the darker your room is, the better, but a little ambient light won’t hurt. Thanks to a laser/LED hybrid Dual-Light technology, the projector delivers 2,300 Lumens and an impressive color accuracy, brightness, and color gamut experience.

It sounds too good: Thanks to a Harman Kardon partnership, XGIMI Horizon Ultra 4K projector speakers shine. While even high-end TVs suffer from bad sound quality, this projector’s dual 12W speakers provide 3D surround sound with Dolby Atmos support.

Smart features: Lastly, I consider one of the biggest pros of XGIMI’s Horizon Ultra 4K projector to be its smart features, as you don’t have to overthink where to place it in your home. Thanks to Intelligent Screen Alignment, Obstacle Avoidance, Auto Focus, and Auto Keystone Correction, it’s easy to have the best image on your wall, even if the projector isn’t centered.



