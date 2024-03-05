Widespread outage takes down Facebook, Instagram, and Threads

Users seem to be experiencing an outage with Meta products. At this moment, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads seem to be down for users globally. It doesn’t seem WhatsApp is facing issues.

According to DownDetector, several users have reported in the past few minutes an outage with Facebook, Instagram, and Threads as they can’t log in, comment, surface the apps, or reach friends.

For Facebook users, this outage logged them out of the app, while Instagram says the app can’t connect to the network. Threads, for example, say, “Something went wrong.”

Over X, users are talking about this outage: “Love that I can always count on twitter to confirm that Meta is down and we’ve all been logged out of Facebook and Instagram isn’t working,” says one user.

Facebook and Instagram users flocking to X to check if these websites are down#facebookdown #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/IZwgjmlMx5 — Heisenberg (@rovvmut_) March 5, 2024

At this moment, it’s unclear what might have happened with Meta apps, despite the fact that this outage seems to be affecting users globally.

Some users were afraid that their accounts were hacked, but the services were just down. One X user wrote: “Me after checking on Twitter that Meta is just down and I’m not hacked since my Instagram isn’t loading and my Facebook got “session logged out”

Me after checking on Twitter that Meta is just down and I'm not hacked since my Instagram isn’t loading and my Facebook got "session logged out”. 😂 #facebookdown #instagramdown #meta pic.twitter.com/gVZkxDd93J — ً (@raphaelmiguel) March 5, 2024

Andy Stone, who works on Meta’s Communications team, says the company is aware of “people having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now.”

BGR will let you know once Facebook is not down anymore, including Instagram and Threads.