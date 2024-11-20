Wi-Fi 8 won’t bring a speed boost, but it will have one major upgrade

Wi-Fi is the backbone of modern connectivity, evolving with each iteration to support our increasing reliance on the internet. We’re still a ways off from Wi-Fi 8, or IEEE 802.11bn Ultra High Reliability, as it is known right now. However, we’re finally starting to learn some key details about what to expect from the next Wi-Fi upgrade, and it won’t just be about raw speed.

Unlike its predecessors, the next iteration of Wi-Fi prioritizes reliability and consistent performance over pure speed, aiming to redefine how our devices connect to the wireless network as a whole.

Wi-Fi 7 impressed with its blazing speeds. However, Wi-Fi 8 chooses to maintain the same maximum physical layer rate of 23 Gbps. It will still operate across the familiar 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz frequency bands with a channel bandwidth of up to 320 MHz. The true innovation lies in how Wi-Fi 8 will optimize device interactions for smoother and more stable connections.

Wi-Fi 8 will allow your devices to connect to crowded networks more efficiently. Image source: Google/Amazon

One of the standout advancements in Wi-Fi 8 is Coordinated Spatial Reuse (Co-SR). This feature builds a feature introduced with Wi-Fi 6 and will allow access points to dynamically adjust their power output depending on the proximity of devices and other access points.

By reducing interference and congestion, Co-SR has the potential to boost overall system throughput in Wi-Fi 8 connections by 15 percent to 25 percent, the IEEE reports. This improvement means fewer dropped connections and faster response times, even when connected to crowded networks.

Another upgrade to an previously released feature is Coordinated Beamforming (Co-BF). Co-BF lets multiple access points work together to direct signals more efficiently toward active devices. This will help minimize interference with other devices.

In tests, this feature improved network throughput by up to 50 percent in mesh systems running Wi-Fi 8, significantly enhancing connectivity for homes, offices, and public spaces. Of course, we’re still years away from Wi-Fi 8’s release or from Wi-Fi being able to detect our physical presence. But it’s nice to know where the improvements will likely fall.