Where’s HomePod Software version 17, and when can people try the beta?

HomePod Software version 17 is the upcoming operating system for HomePod. While Apple previewed and released the first beta versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 to developers a couple of weeks ago, the company didn’t say a thing about HomePod’s update.

While HomePod Software version beta builds are usually distributed by Apple, with iOS 16, the company started letting anyone enrolled with the Apple Beta Software Program try the new operating system on the HomePod mini.

With that in mind, it’s likely that by July, when Apple releases the public betas of the other operating system, it will make HomePod Software version 17 beta available to anyone with the latest smart speakers available.

The company teases this launch on its Beta Software Program page: “New public betas for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, tvOS 17, HomePod software version 17 and watchOS 10 are coming soon. As a member of the Apple Beta Software Program, you can take part in shaping Apple software by test-driving pre-release versions and letting us know what you think.”

Most likely, the public betas will be available for HomePod 2 and mini models. Once it’s available, here’s what you need to do:

Open the Home app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the “…” button in the upper right corner of the screen. Tap Home Settings. Choose the Software Update option. Go to the HomePod Beta Updates menu. Switch on the toggles for the HomePods you want to install the beta software on.

Currently, the main change coming to HomePod Software version 17 is the Enhance Dialogue feature, which Apple says analyzes audio being played and separates the actors’ speech from effects or background music.

New features will be easier to spot once this beta version is available to all users. BGR will let you know once Apple releases the test build of HomePod Software version 17.