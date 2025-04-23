WhatsApp’s new tool blocks others from exporting chats and training AI with your data

WhatsApp has just unveiled one of its most important features in a while. Starting today, users will see new Advanced Chat Privacy tools. According to the company, this new privacy layer, which is available in both chats and groups, helps prevent others from taking content out of WhatsApp when you may want extra privacy.

With this setting on, you can block people from exporting chats, auto-downloading media to their phones, and using messages for AI features. This is great to avoid the spread of (mis)information, preventing your personal data from being shared, and stopping your chats from being used to train AI.

In a blog post, the company writes: “WhatsApp groups are increasingly an extension of our real-world networks, some of which are far closer than others. We think this feature is best used when talking with groups where you may not know everyone closely but are nevertheless sensitive in nature, like talking about health challenges in a support group or organizing your community about something important to you.”

This WhatsApp privacy feature can be found by tapping the chat name and choosing Advanced Chat Privacy. WhatsApp says it plans to add more to it, so it will “eventually include even more protections.”

Still, it’s important to note that this WhatsApp privacy feature might take a while to roll out globally, as the company is careful with offering new features to all users at the same time.

That said, if you have downloaded the latest WhatsApp version (iOS and Android) and still haven’t seen the Advanced Chat Privacy feature, just wait a few extra days or weeks for it to appear.

Last month, WhatsApp added an option to make the app the default calling and texting software on iPhone models. You can learn more about it below.