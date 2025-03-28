You can now make WhatsApp your default calling and texting app on iPhone

If you spend more time communicating on your iPhone through WhatsApp than any of Apple’s first-party options, we have some good news for you. As spotted by WABetaInfo this week, the newest update for the popular third-party messaging app allows iOS users to set WhatsApp as their default app for both calling and messaging.

You might recall that Apple gave iOS users the ability to manage default apps on iPhone in iOS 18.2 late last year. Developers have to do some work behind the scenes in order to make apps appear in the default apps list, and WhatsApp has finally done that.

Here’s what you need to do to make WhatsApp the default app on your iPhone:

Go to Settings > Apps > Default Apps Tap the Messaging option and select WhatsApp. Go back, tap the Calling option, and then select WhatsApp.

If you decide to change your default calling or messaging app, any phone number that you tap will automatically send you to the WhatsApp app to make a call. As universal as WhatsApp has become, this will be a huge quality-of-life improvement for many users.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

You’ll need the latest version of the app in order to change it to the default app on your iPhone, so be sure to check the App Store and make sure you’re up to date.

Notably, Apple also recently made it possible to change the default navigation app on iOS, but this feature is currently only available in the European Union. Here’s hoping more customization makes its way to the US in the coming months and years.