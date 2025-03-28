Click to Skip Ad
You can now make WhatsApp your default calling and texting app on iPhone

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Mar 27th, 2025 8:34PM EDT
WhatsApp for Android will look like iOS counterpart
Image: José Adorno for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

If you spend more time communicating on your iPhone through WhatsApp than any of Apple’s first-party options, we have some good news for you. As spotted by WABetaInfo this week, the newest update for the popular third-party messaging app allows iOS users to set WhatsApp as their default app for both calling and messaging.

You might recall that Apple gave iOS users the ability to manage default apps on iPhone in iOS 18.2 late last year. Developers have to do some work behind the scenes in order to make apps appear in the default apps list, and WhatsApp has finally done that.

Here’s what you need to do to make WhatsApp the default app on your iPhone:

  1. Go to Settings > Apps > Default Apps
  2. Tap the Messaging option and select WhatsApp.
  3. Go back, tap the Calling option, and then select WhatsApp.

If you decide to change your default calling or messaging app, any phone number that you tap will automatically send you to the WhatsApp app to make a call. As universal as WhatsApp has become, this will be a huge quality-of-life improvement for many users.

You’ll need the latest version of the app in order to change it to the default app on your iPhone, so be sure to check the App Store and make sure you’re up to date.

Notably, Apple also recently made it possible to change the default navigation app on iOS, but this feature is currently only available in the European Union. Here’s hoping more customization makes its way to the US in the coming months and years.

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

