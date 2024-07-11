WhatsApp voice messages will finally get transcription support

The ability to leave voice messages in WhatsApp and other chat apps is useful when you’re in a hurry or when you don’t feel like typing everything you want to say. However, it’s also a somewhat annoying way to talk on the phone with others. Each party sends a voice message and then listens to the reply, and the exchange can last for a while without the two people actually engaging in a phone conversation.

As convenient as WhatsApp voice messages might be, there is one issue with them. You don’t get a transcript of what was said, and that can complicate things immensely. I say that as a longtime WhatsApp user who is not that excited about voice messages to begin with. But Meta is about to fix the problem by bringing voice message transcription support to WhatsApp.

As always, it’s WABetaInfo with the new WhatsApp feature reveal. WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.15.5 brings voice message transcription to some devices.

From the looks of it, transcription works with voice messages in specific languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, and Hindi. You’ll have to download language packages before transcribing messages. Once the feature rolls out, more languages will probably follow.

Screenshots the blog shared indicate voice transcription will happen on-device. WhatsApp will inform users that voice messages continue to remain end-to-end encrypted even if transcribed. That’s the only acceptable way to transcribe voice messages anywhere on the phone, but especially in chat apps.

Meta is testing voice message transcription support for WhatsApp. Image source: WABetaInfo

It’s unclear if Meta AI is used to transcribe voice messages in WhatsApp, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there was some AI at play here. Also, it’s unclear when the transcription feature will roll out, but this looks like something Meta will surely bring to WhatsApp and maybe other chat apps it owns.

The arrival of generative AI products made transcription services easier than before, though they existed before products like ChatGPT and Gemini rolled out.

However, we’re getting more genAI features on mobile devices that make transcriptions possible. It’s not happening in chat apps only. The Notes app in iOS 18 will get voice transcription support. The same goes for the Voice Memo and Phone apps.

Similarly, Samsung integrated a transcription feature into its Samsung Notes app on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, with Galaxy AI powering the feature. Moreover, Samsung announced that Live Translate, its on-device translation feature, will work in popular third-party messaging and calling apps. WhatsApp should be one of them. That’s also where transcription support will work great.

While voice transcription will be great for work-related tasks, meetings, interviews, and anything involving voice recordings, chat apps like WhatsApp should benefit as much, if not more.

Transcribing voice messages means you no longer have to wait for a convenient time to listen to them. You’ll see what your friends and family have to say, even in environments where playing audio is frowned upon. Also, having transcriptions handy means you can search for information in those voice messages later. The current alternative is listening to those files again to find the information you were looking for.