WhatsApp now lets you create groups without names; HD videos coming next

Today, Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, announced WhatsApp now lets you create groups without names. On his channel, Zuckerberg said: “Making it simpler to start WhatsApp groups by naming them based on who’s in the chat when you don’t feel like coming up with another name.”

Currently, it’s possible to create groups with up to 1,024 people, but don’t worry about getting more than a thousand names to an unnamed group. According to TechCrunch, this feature will be limited to up to six participants. More than that, the admin will have to select a proper name for the group.

Interestingly, these unnamed WhatsApp groups will use your contact info to display the names, so if you have a group with your parents, your WhatsApp could show “Mom & Dad,” while your dad’s group could show “Sarah & Jessica,” for example.

Also, if someone on this unnamed group doesn’t have your number, your full phone number will appear instead of your name. As always, this feature has started rolling out today, but it could take weeks until it’s available to all users. In the meantime, you can try to create a group and see if WhatsApp lets you keep it unnamed.

To TechCrunch, WhatsApp confirmed it’s working on another feature: the ability to send HD videos. This news comes just a few days after the messaging app announced the ability to send HD photos in chats. Although HD still doesn’t mean the original file, at least users can send a better-quality image when they’re on vacation or want to highlight a detail of a photo/video.

BGR already gave its readers a tip about how to send the original photo or video file using WhatsApp. If you have the app on your iPhone, sending original-quality photos is very simple. First, you need to send your images from the Photos app to Files by tapping the sharing button and selecting Files. Then, follow these steps:

On WhatsApp chat, tap the “+” button;

Select “Document;”

Search for the photo you want to send;

Tap “Open,” and then send it.

The image will appear as a document on the chat. Tapping it and then choosing the share button and “Save Image” option will let the other person save the original file you sent them.

It’s as simple as that; you don’t even have to wait for the app to roll out any updates. Below, you can find other iPhone tricks to master the features of your device.