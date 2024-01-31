Webex on Apple TV 4K now lets you attend meetings on the big screen

During the tvOS 17 announcement, Apple said Apple TV 4K users would soon get Webex, Zoom, and even VPN providers to its set-top box. While Zoom and some VPN providers have been available on the Apple TV 4K since the beginning of December, Webex is finally announcing support for tvOS.

In a press release, WebexOne says this new app “empowers hybrid workers to join meetings from the biggest screen, whether in their living room or office; Webex makes it easy for users to collaborate and engage with their teams.”

After downloading this Apple TV app, users can scan the QR code on the sign-in screen and log in to their Webex app on the set-top box. In addition, with calendar integration, it’s possible to see their upcoming meetings from the big screen.

Using the Siri Remote, users can easily browse through the Webex meeting list and join meetings simply by clicking on their titles.

With an iPhone or iPad connected to the Apple TV 4K, users can take advantage of its microphones and video camera. The company says Webex ensures crystal-clear audio and video for collaboration on your Apple TV 4K, and once connected, the app will show a preview of your video and microphone status before you join the meeting. The Siri Remote can manage the in-meeting call controls and the microphone and video on iPhone and iPad.

Webex Apple TV 4K app support for 25 simultaneous attended on the screen, viewing shared meeting content, and Apple TV’s Reactions, in addition to the familiar Webex experience business users are familiar with.

“Hybrid work means delivering engaging, secure, flexible, and seamless communication from the device and location of your choice. With Webex now available for Apple TV 4K, users have more ways to collaborate effectively with their favorite Apple products,” finishes Javed Khan, SVP and GM of Collaboration at Cisco.