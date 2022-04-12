Waze update introduces an all-new driving experience

Waze fans out there should update the iPhone app as soon as possible. That’s because the newest release will fix an annoying Waze mood bug you might’ve been dealing with during your daily drives. Moreover, Waze introduced on Tuesday a new nostalgic driving experience via a new Retro Mode that will include three additional voices along with three vehicles and three moods.

Waze mood fix

The Waze mood fix targets iPhone users who use Google’s popular navigation app together with CarPlay. Waze users have discovered that the iOS app can crash when choosing a new mood. The company acknowledged the issue and released a fix for the mood problem, per Auto Evolution.

You’re looking at Waze version 4.82, whose changelog mentions the fix. From now on, Waze shouldn’t crash on your iPhone when you select a new mood.

That will be great news to all those Waze users who change the app’s mood routinely. Not to mention that the bigger Retro Mode upgrade brings three unique moods to add to the pile of faves.

Retro Mode

Waze announced on Thursday that a new Retro Mode is coming to the navigation app to deliver another unique driving experience. The mode focuses on three time periods, including the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. It’ll be available on both iPhone and Android devices.

Chose the ’70s Retro Mode and Waze will focus on “peace, love, and happiness”. You’re getting “an eccentric radio DJ” as a host and navigator, a flower-power “El Vanarino” vehicle, and a groovy lava lamp mood.

The mood changes to a “Pumped!” boombox for the ’80s. You also get an aerobics instructor to give you navigation instructions and a Rad Racer vehicle for the map.

Finally, the ’90s Retro Mode comes with a pop star host. Your car transforms into a classic two-door “SUV4EVA” while the Waze mood goes to “Dialed Up,” a classic desktop PC.

On top of all that, Waze partnered with TuneIn for music that will match the ’70s, ‘80s, or ’90s Retro Mode driving experience.

Stations will vary depending on the region. You’ll get Hit Music 70’s in the UK, 90’s Hits in the US and Canada, and 80’s Alive in France. But you’ll have to sync your Audio Player so you can listen through the Waze app.

There’s also a new “Drive with the 80’s” banner to activate in the My Waze section of the app that you’ll want to check out.

Retro Mode will be available globally from April 12 through mid-May, so you should be able to take advantage of the new Waze mood sometime on Thursday. If it doesn’t show up immediately, you might want to ensure you’re on the latest version of the app.