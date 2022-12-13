watchOS 9.2 now available, adds long-awaited Race Route feature

watchOS 9.2 is finally here. The latest update to the Apple Watch brings some of the long-anticipated features that should have arrived with watchOS 9 in early September. Now, not only is Apple fulfilling its promises, but it’s also launching some other new functions. Here are them.

Outdoor Run changes: Outdoor Run workout now automatically detects when you arrive at a running track and provides track-specific metrics.

Race Route now available: Race Route lets you compete against your previous performance in Outdoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, and Outdoor Wheelchair workouts.

Workout app improvements: There’s a new custom Kickboxing algorithm in the Workout app for more accurate metrics.

Noise app: With watchOS 9.2, this app now displays when environmental sound levels are reduced while wearing AirPods Pro and Airpods Max with Active Noise Cancellation.

Wallet: Apple Card users with a Savings account can now check their balance in Wallet and Family Setup users can be invited to the Home app to control HomePod speakers, smart home accessories, and unlock doors with home keys.

watchOS 9.2 also brings:

Accessibility support to visualize when Siren is in use on Apple Watch Ultra

Improved response time and accuracy of hand gesture controls for AssistiveTouch and Quick Actions

Crash Detection optimizations on Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

Fix for bug that causes display of incorrect watch time immediately after dismissing an alarm in Sleep Focus

Fix for bug causing interruptions to mindfulness sessions

Alongside watchOS 9.2, Apple is also releasing iPadOS 16.2, iOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1.