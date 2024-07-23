watchOS 11 beta 4 now available with improvements to health features

A week after releasing the watchOS 11 public beta, Apple has now seeded beta 4 to developers. While this version isn’t as packed as watchOS 10 was, it still brings important features.

With watchOS 11 beta 4, Apple finally lets users customize their Activity Rings. Thanks to this change, the Activity Rings will understand planned rest days, injuries, or days off without affecting the award streak.

It’s also possible to customize Activity Ring goals by the day of the week, so your leg workout might differ from the one you go for an outdoor run. Additionally, the Fitness app allows users to customize the Summary tab to show exactly the metrics they want to see, including their friends’.

watchOS 11 beta 2 is also responsible for introducing a new Vitals app, as Apple focuses on health and well-being features. This app gives users a way to quickly view these key health metrics and gain better context when it comes to their health.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

This Apple Watch app (alongside insights from the Fitness app for iPhone users) helps you understand if you’re on a typical range or if you’re overreaching or missing too many workouts.

When two or more metrics are out of their typical range, users can receive a notification and a message detailing how changes in these specific metrics may be linked to other aspects of their lives, such as elevation changes, alcohol consumption, or even illness.

With Training Load, it measures how the intensity and duration of workouts impact a user’s body over time. Training load helps users understand the strain on their body from workouts over the last seven days compared to the last 28 days. Apple says these insights can help you prepare for an event, such as a marathon, bike race, or your first 5K, or just make informed decisions about your training each day.

Alongside watchOS 11 beta 4, Apple is also releasing the fourth testing versions of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2.