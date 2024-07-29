visionOS 1.3 now available for Apple Vision Pro users

Ahead of visionOS 2 release, Apple has made visionOS 1.3 available to Apple Vision Pro users. With this update, we expect overall improvements to core Vision Pro features, such as Persona, EyeSight, and the environments.

That said, visionOS 1.3 is the first update after Apple Vision Pro expanded to new regions. Now, the spatial computer has reached new markets in America, Europe, and Asia. With visionOS 1.2, Apple added:

Mobile Device Management: Enables account-driven device and user enrollment using Managed Apple IDs, support for device configuration (Wi-Fi, VPN, email accounts, single sign-on, and more), and support for remote erase via MDM and device inventory data;

Enables account-driven device and user enrollment using Managed Apple IDs, support for device configuration (Wi-Fi, VPN, email accounts, single sign-on, and more), and support for remote erase via MDM and device inventory data; Messages: Adds support for iMessage Contact Key Verification

Adds support for iMessage Contact Key Verification Accessibility: Closed captions can be anchored to the playback control while viewing Apple Immersive Video

Closed captions can be anchored to the playback control while viewing Apple Immersive Video Persona (beta) and EyeSight: Adds an option to enroll your Persona hand-free, improves hair and makeup appearance, neck and mouth representation, and rendering of the eyes for EyeSight

Adds an option to enroll your Persona hand-free, improves hair and makeup appearance, neck and mouth representation, and rendering of the eyes for EyeSight Virtual Keyboard: Cursor positioning for text input is more accurate

Cursor positioning for text input is more accurate Mac Virtual Display: Improves reliability to discover and connect to a Mac using Mac Virtual Display

Improves reliability to discover and connect to a Mac using Mac Virtual Display Captive Network Support: Ability to set up your device while using a captive W-iFi network such as those found at hotels, cafes, and airports

Besides that, Apple keeps improving Apple Vision Pro with visionOS 2. Currently in beta, this upcoming software update will bring features like:

patial photos: With visionOS 2, users can revisit past memories by creating spatial photos directly from their library in the Photos app.

With visionOS 2, users can revisit past memories by creating spatial photos directly from their library in the Photos app. New hand gestures: visionOS 2 makes navigating Apple Vision Pro faster and easier for users to access key functions with new hand gestures to get to frequently used features like Home View and Control Center. New gestures allow users to see important information at a glance, like the current time and battery level, and perform actions like adjusting the volume.

visionOS 2 makes navigating Apple Vision Pro faster and easier for users to access key functions with new hand gestures to get to frequently used features like Home View and Control Center. New gestures allow users to see important information at a glance, like the current time and battery level, and perform actions like adjusting the volume. Mac Virtual Display: It will feature a higher resolution and larger size, creating an ultra-wide display equivalent to two 4K monitors side by side.

It will feature a higher resolution and larger size, creating an ultra-wide display equivalent to two 4K monitors side by side. Home View: Users can now personalize their Home View by rearranging apps and placing them wherever they want, including their compatible iPhone and iPad apps

Users can now personalize their Home View by rearranging apps and placing them wherever they want, including their compatible iPhone and iPad apps Travel Mode for Trains: Travelers can experience their favorite apps on the go, even on trains

If we find anything new with visionOS 1.3, we’ll make sure to update this article. Alongside visionOS 1.3, Apple also released iOS 17.6, iPadOS 17.6, watchOS 10.6, macOS 14.6, and tvOS 17.6.