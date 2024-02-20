visionOS 1.1 beta 3 now available with several improvements for Apple Vision Pro

Apple is seeding visionOS 1.1 beta 3 to Vision Pro developers. This is the first main testing version of this spatial computer since it’s been released at the beginning of February. Among the changes are several usability improvements and other new features.

visionOS 1.1 beta 3 can be downloaded on the device’s Settings app by allowing developer betas. One of the new features is Apple Device Management to Vision Pro. With that, IT departments can manage these headsets in the same way they manage other Apple devices.

Another change for visionOS 1.1 beta 2 is the ability to reset this spatial computer if the user forgets the password. This has also become available with the latest visionOS 1.0.3 version.

Image source: Apple Inc.

Several users have reported that Apple has also improved FaceTime digital personas and the passthrough image of the real world. Although it’s unclear how much Apple will still be able to improve, the company also highlighted tips and tricks to ensure this device captures your best persona. Here’s what you need to have in mind:

Capturing won’t start until you’re holding your Apple Vision Pro at eye level. If you don’t start the capture within 15 minutes, it’s canceled. You can restart the capture after you put your Apple Vision Pro back on.

Find a space with front-facing, even lighting so there aren’t shadows on your face. Avoid bright light sources overhead or in the background.

Stand or sit in front of a simple, neutral background without too many details.

Stay in the same location and position during the capture process.

Relax your shoulders while holding Apple Vision Pro.

Natural, genuine facial expressions produce the best results.

Alongside visionOS 1.1 beta 3, Apple has also released the fourth testing version of iOS 17.4, iPadOS 17.4, macOS 14.4, watchOS 10.4, and tvOS 17.4. BGR will let you know if we discover anything new with this beta.