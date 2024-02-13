I told you a few days ago that Vision Pro has a couple of big flaws that Apple can’t really fix. You can’t reset the Vision Pro password if you forget it, and you can’t locate the spatial computer on a map if it’s lost or stolen. I was wrong. Apple fixed one of these issues, the only one that it really could do something about it.

You can reset the Vision Pro password if you forget it without having to visit an Apple retail store. That was the previous solution to this somewhat common problem. Just make sure your Vision Pro is updated to visionOS 1.0.3.

Apple released the Vision Pro software update earlier this week. It contains unspecified bug fixes, as expected with such updates. But Apple mentions the password reset fix in the release notes:

This update provides important bug fixes and adds an option to reset your device if you’ve forgotten your passcode.

Hopefully, you’ll never have to use the functionality. But it should come in handy if you forget your Vision Pro password. Like the iPhone, you might use biometrics most of the time to log into the device. Vision Pro comes with Optic ID iris scanning capabilities. But you’ll need to enter the password from time to time.

With the visionOS 1.0.2 fix in place, you won’t have to worry about going to an Apple store to reset your password if you forget it.

I’d also advise you to save that password in a password management app like 1Password, Proton Pass, or the password app in your iPhone’s Settings. On that note, make sure the Vision Pro password is different from your other devices.

The ability to reset the Vision Pro password doesn’t mean thieves can steal your headset and just reset the password by wiping the device. You should have Activation Lock enabled on the Vision Pro, from the Find My section of your iCloud account. Just like you do with the iPhone. Activation Lock prevents anyone from using your devices after wiping them.

Put differently, you will need to know the login details for your Apple ID to use the Vision Pro after you wipe the device to reset the password. The same goes for any other Apple device with Activation Lock enabled that you might have to reset after forgetting a password.

As for the Activation Lock protection for the Vision Pro, that’s the problem that Apple can’t really fix. As I explained a few days ago, the Vision Pro doesn’t have any sort of battery internally. If you disconnect it from the external pack or the wall, the Vision Pro will turn off immediately.

The lack of a battery makes it impossible to locate the spatial computer on a map. The only thing that works in your favor is having Activation Lock enabled. You won’t necessarily recuperate a lost or stolen headset, but at least nobody can get into the computer.