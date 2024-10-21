Vision Pro and AI can turn your home into a Star Trek-like Holodeck

I might not have purchased an Apple Vision Pro yet, but I still think about the spatial computer and the possibilities it promises. I also believe the Vision Pro could be the computer to pair with advanced genAI tools once the latter becomes available.

I’m thinking of AI assistants that can take multimodal inputs, including real-time video and voice. After all, Meta bringing Meta AI to smart glasses shows that’s the direction we’re heading.

I’m looking forward to computing experiences involving Vision Pro and AI to increase my productivity. One day, such a setup might replace the MacBook I’m currently using. It’ll also impact entertaiment, especially the at-home kind.

The following videos show how AI might turn your surroundings into anything you can imagine, similar to how a Holodeck works in Star Trek, with the help of Vision Pro. Maybe you want to transform your home into Minecraft, Game of Thrones, or a horror movie setting. It’s all possible with AI.

The Vision Pro’s sophisticated pass-through video lets you see your surroundings. You can place digital elements on top of your immediate reality, like apps and windows that appear overlaid on real-life objects. That’s the big spatial computing experience that Apple is developing. One day, we’ll have Apple AR glasses with similar abilities.

But a Reddit user went one step further than that, creating a Lifeskin app concept that lets you place a skin on top of everything around you with the help of AI. It’s similar to customizing an iPhone screen with a wallpaper and a matching theme. Or changing the default Windows theme to something more personal.

jesser722 posted several videos on Reddit and other social media to show the concept in action. Altering your reality could be as easy as tapping an app icon on the Vision Pro.

The first video shows how you’d change the appearance of everything in your home based on a theme. Do you want to make your kitchen look like it’s from the ’50s? Pick the right menu. The horror mode is easily my favorite, but it’s also kind of hard to watch. I keep waiting for something bad to happen, which proves the brilliance of such tech for entertainment.

The second video shows even more concepts based on popular TV shows like Mad Men, Game of Thrones, Walking Dead, and Star Trek. This mod also features themes based on TV shows like Love Island and SNL or Microsoft’s Minecraft game.

I’ve always loved the Holodeck in Star Trek, where you get to experience a life-like virtual setting with the help of holograms. That technology doesn’t exist in real life yet. But the concepts Reddit user jesser722 created suggest that devices like the Vision Pro could have a great future for at-home entertainment.

Back to the horror theme I mentioned before, I could easily see someone using Vision Pro’s capabilities to create deeply immersive gaming experiences where you can use your real-life surroundings. You would also need powerful AI that can generate content in real-time, as seen in these concepts. This would require massive processing abilities, either on-device or in the cloud.

In other words, it’ll be a while before we get there, but the concept videos are impressive nonetheless. As for how these videos were created, the Redditor said they used video-to-video AI programs. They probably recorded the footage with Vision Pro first, and then they applied the themes seen in the final result.

Here’s a final clip that shows a behind-the-scenes version of the second video above.