USB-C AirPods are coming, but you should probably skip them for now

With the Wonderlust Apple event announced, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says Cupertino will unveil new USB-C AirPods. This time, he writes: “To match the new iPhones, Apple will introduce updated AirPods at the event that include a USB-C charging port.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Apple updating AirPods for a USB-C port. But if you have been following rumors, you know that you should probably skip this upgrade.

Previously, top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company was planning to update AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. He also stated that this would be the only AirPods option with USB-C in 2023, as Cupertino doesn’t plan to update AirPods 3, AirPods Max, or entry-level AirPods.

Recently, reports suggested that a new AirPods model is on the horizon since the Indian regulatory database registered new Apple wireless earbuds on its platform alongside two unreleased iPhone models and a new MagSafe charger.

Since Apple released AirPods Pro 2 over a year ago and we haven’t heard rumors about AirPods 4 and AirPods Max 2, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is probably right, and we’ll only see a new AirPods Pro charging case rather than an all-new model.

Unless you care a lot about USB-C charging, you shouldn’t worry about buying this product – or only the case. In addition, this might be the best time to get a deal on AirPods Pro 2, as third-party vendors will likely try to sell as many AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning port after Apple announces the new USB-C charging case.

