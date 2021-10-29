Urgent recall issued after people were burned, so stop using this phone charger now

If you operate a device with a battery, then you’ve probably familiar with low-battery anxiety. It might be an electric vehicle, a wearable, or a smartphone. In any of those cases, the feeling is the same. Although it’s usually your smartphone that will trigger said anxiety. Whether it’s iPhone or Android, there will be days where you’ll worry that you’ll run out of juice before you can get to a charger. That’s why we have chargers everywhere, from wired to wireless. On top of that, we carry powerbanks with us on the go. These portable charges come in handy, especially if you own an older phone whose battery health isn’t what it used to be. Needless to say, these devices aren’t supposed to overheat and catch fire. That’s why the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has just announced a recall on several myCharge powerbank models that caused burn injuries to multiple people.

Every charger model subject to recall

The agency announced a charger recall earlier this week on seven myCharge powerbanks that were sold from August 2018 through December 2019. They were priced between $70 and $100. The portable smartphone chargers subject to the recall were available from various retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and others.

The chargers came in blue, black, or gray, with “myCharge” printed on the product housing. If you think you own one of these devices, you’ll have to check for the model name or number. You’ll find it on the back of the product case and the bottom panel of the product packaging. You’ll also need to find the date code. It’s on the outer packaging and product case on some models. Adventure Mega and Adventure Mega C powerbank models have the date code on the underside of a flap present on the top of the case.

The following models are all subject to the CPSC’s charger recall:

myCharge Adventure Mega: Model No. AVC20KG-A, Date Codes: 2818, 3718, 4018, or 4518

myCharge Adventure Mega C: Model No. AVCQC20KG-A, Date Codes: 2818

myCharge Razor Mega: Model No. RZ20KK-A, Date Codes: 3818, 4118, 4418, 4918, or 1719

myCharge Razor Mega C: Model No. RZQC20KK-A, Date Codes: 3818

myCharge Razor Super: Model No. RZ24NK-A, Date Codes: 0319

myCharge Razor Super C: Model No. RZQC24NK-A, Date Codes: 3319 or 3519

myCharge Razor Xtreme: Model No. RZPD26BK-A, Date Codes: 2818, 3718, or 3918

These myCharge chargers can cause injury, so stop using them

You might have been using one or several chargers listed above without any issues before the recall. But the CPSC urges customers to stop using the powerbanks immediately. You should also contact myCharge for instructions on returning the faulty batteries. Buyers will obtain a full refund in the form of an electronic voucher, and they’ll get a 25% bonus. The voucher can be used for other goods from the company at this link.

Continued use of these chargers might lead to injury or even a fire. The recall warning notes that myCharge has received 30 reports of overheating powerbanks. Seven of those resulted in serious injuries “including burns to the upper body, hands, legs, and/or feet of users, and/or property damage to household flooring, walls, and furniture.”

You’ll find all the information about the myCharge recall at this link, complete with contact information for myCharge that you’ll need for the return and refund process.