Unlimited Google Photos storage is back, but only with this T-Mobile plan

Many Android and iPhone fans were disappointed when Google discontinued its unlimited Google Photos storage in June of 2021. Now, though, it looks like the beloved feature is making a comeback, though it comes with a caveat.

Unlimited Google Photos storage is making a comeback

I, and many other photo-taking junkies, were disappointed last year when Google did away with its unlimited Google Photos storage option. It was a huge departure from the company’s previous push to get users to choose its photo backup service over others out there. Now, though, it looks like Google is revisiting the option for unlimited storage, but it appears to be tied to a special deal with T-Mobile.

GSMArena reported on the appearance of a new Google One subscription option on T-Mobile’s website. The wireless company has been a big advocate of Google’s services in the past, offering many deals that give users access to Google’s various cloud-based products.

One particular collaboration was the introduction of a T-Mobile exclusive 500GB Google One plan, which T-Mobile customers could get for just $5 a month.

This new plan that GSMArena spotted, though, is a bit more eye-catching. That’s because the plan offers 2TB of storage and unlimited Google Photos storage, too. On top of that, it’s only $15 a month. That is just five dollars more than the standard 2TB plan that Google One currently offers.

The other really big kicker about this deal, too, is the fact that T-Mobile and Google are allowing you to save photos in full resolution.

Previously Google only offered “high quality” resolution for its unlimited Google Photos storage service. This new option will be more akin to the original service that Google offered with its earlier Pixel devices. The deal is very enticing. Especially if you like storing copies of your photos in full resolution through Google Photos.

The plan will be available starting April 26. Unlimited photo storage will only be available to the primary account holder.

Will this deal be available on any other networks?

Image source: Michael Buckner/BGR

At the moment, it doesn’t look like it. So far Google Fi hasn’t shared any plans to offer a similar deal. Since Google runs Google Fi, it doesn’t appear to be a Google-led deal. Instead, it looks like T-Mobile might be footing the bill for its advertised unlimited Google Photos storage.

Still, T-Mobile has over 100 million subscribers taking advantage of its service. That means there’s a lot of room for millions of photo junkies to take advantage of this fantastic deal. Hopefully, we can see some similar deals available on other networks in the future. Though, I wouldn’t hold my breath just yet.