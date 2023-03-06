Two new MacBook Air models and Mac Pro expected in spring or summer

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says Apple is readying not one but two new MacBook Air models alongside the rumored Mac Pro to launch between this spring and summer. This information comes after different analysts said the Cupertino firm could launch a 15-inch MacBook Air as soon as April.

Here’s what Gurman said:

Aside from the iMac, Apple is scheduled to launch about three new Macs between late spring and summer, I’m told. Those three models are likely to be the first 15-inch MacBook Air (codenamed J515), the first Mac Pro with homegrown Apple chips (J180) and an update to the 13-inch MacBook Air (J513).

While the journalist says the new Mac Pro will run the M2 Ultra processor, which offers up to 24 CPU cores, 76 graphics cores, and up to 192GB of RAM, he is unsure about the two new MacBook Air models.

He believes it doesn’t make sense for Apple to release another 13-inch model with the M2 chip as it would “quickly become outdated.” On the other hand, a 15-inch version could still excite consumers due to its new size and battery life.

That said, Gurman thinks it’s plausible that Apple would launch at least a 13-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip. He calls the M2 processor a “stopgap processor ahead of the M3, which will mark the first time Apple is moving from 5-nanometer chip process technology to a 3-nanometer design in the Mac.”

Since the M2 chip was announced almost a year ago, it makes sense if Apple is already preparing to launch an entry-level M3 processor, even if the company still needs to unveil the M2 Ultra option.

Ultimately, the journalist notes that this will also be the chip equipped in the OLED iPad Pro, which is rumored to launch at the beginning of 2024.

BGR will keep reporting on new Macs, and we’ll let you know once they’re available.