Apple orders OLED displays for 2024 iPad Pro models

Samsung Display and LG Display will get the orders for the upcoming OLED iPad Pro as Business Korea reports BOE was bowed out from the first batch. Currently, Apple aims for a 2024 release for the forthcoming iPad Pro models.

After a mild upgrade last year by adding the M2 chip, the company expects a major revamp for its professional tablet by ditching LCD and miniLED displays to an OLED panel technology. According to Business Korea, Apple has placed orders for 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch panels, which will be for the upcoming iPad Pro models.

Samsung and LG will produce the sixth-generation OLED panel for the new iPad. In contrast, in 2026, when Apple expects to introduce OLED technology to its MacBook models, the South Korean manufacturers will use the eight-generation panels.

Display analyst Ross Young believes Apple aims for new iPad Pro models by the beginning of 2024. According to him, the Cupertino firm is embracing OLED panels due to display costs falling. The analyst believes not only will the performance of OLED panels improve in the next few years thanks to tandem stacks and phosphorescent blue emitters, but costs will also fall from larger fabs.

The Elec, for example, says Apple is slowly transitioning through four types of display technology for its products. It started with IPS LCD, then IPS LCD with miniLED backlighting (available with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro), and, shortly, OLED.

The report says 2024 is when people should expect an OLED iPad Pro and 2026 an OLED MacBook Pro.

After this transition, Apple will finally switch to microLED. As we heard, the Apple Watch Ultra will be the first with this technology.