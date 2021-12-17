Two new Chrome features that will make holiday shopping a breeze

If you haven’t already finished your holiday shopping for this year, you might be in trouble. The worst of the supply chain issues appear to have cleared up, but with nine days left until Christmas, shipping could be a problem. The good news is that Google is introducing a few new Chrome features to ease some of the stress while shopping for your friends and family members.

Chrome gets new features to make shopping easier

On Thursday, the Chrome Shopping product manager, Sam Birch, took to Google’s blog to cover five features that could help you finish your holiday shopping on time. Some of these features have been around for a while, but others are brand new or still unreleased.

Price drops updated in open tabs

The goal of holiday shopping is keeping your bank account balance from zeroing out. And one of the best ways to do that is to take advantage of the deals that many retailers offer throughout the season. Finding those deals isn’t always easy though. That’s why Google is adding a new feature to the mobile version of Chrome that will show you an item’s updated price in the open tabs grid so that you don’t actually have to open and refresh the page to see if the item’s price has changed. Google says that this feature is coming to Android this week and will be available on iOS in the coming weeks.

Use Google Lens in Chrome on desktop

One of Google’s most invaluable shopping tools is Lens. It’s been out for over four years, but now you can search your surroundings with Google Lens in Chrome on an Android device. Just tap on the Lens icon in the address bar and start scanning items around you. Additionally, Google is bringing Lens to Chrome on desktop. If you see an interesting item of clothing or a cool piece of furniture in a photo while browsing the internet, you can right-click on it and select “Search images with Google Lens.” Next, draw over the product you want to know more about. Lens will do the rest.

Other helpful shopping tips for Chrome users

Those new features should make the most popular browser on the planet even more useful over the next few weeks. Here are some other helpful tips from Google: