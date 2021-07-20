Chrome’s latest update is packed with vital new privacy features

Every time that we go online, we take a calculated risk. We depend on browsers to protect us from those risks, and for the most part, they do their job. Of course, there is always room for improvement, which is exactly what Google plans to offer in Chrome 92. The latest version of the Chrome browser is rolling out today, and it’s packed with privacy updates.

New features coming in Chrome 92

Countless sites now ask us permission to access our microphone, camera, and location. Chrome 92 includes updated site safety controls that make it easier to see which permissions you’ve given a site. Just tap the lock icon in the Chrome address bar to open the new panel that shows all the permissions you’ve granted for the site you’re currently visiting. You now can choose to share or deny access from this panel. You can also delete the site from your browsing history. These new site controls are rolling out on Android devices now, but will come to more platforms in the future.

Last November, Google introduced a new feature for its browser called Chrome Actions. These allow users to perform tasks within Chrome by typing the action into the address bar. For example, if you type “delete history,” you will be presented with a button to immediately clear your browsing data. In Chrome 92, Google is adding even more actions. You can now type “safety check” to quickly check the security of your passwords. You can also type “manage sync” or “manage security settings” to easily access those controls.

The update will also expand a feature called Site Isolation, which protects users from malicious websites. In Chrome 92, Site Isolation will cover even more websites and extensions than it does currently. You can read more about the feature on the Google Security Blog.

Finally, Google says that phishing protection is 50x faster in Chrome 92 and drains less battery. This is partially a result of improvements in image processing. These updates will come to Chrome on Android, Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chrome OS in the upcoming weeks.

