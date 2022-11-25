Twitter Verified relaunch coming next week with three different check mark colors

After weeks of controversy, Twitter owner Elon Musk announced some of his plans for the Twitter verification program, which will likely be available again starting next Friday. Here are his plans at the moment for the social network.

In replying to a thread, Elon Musk not only did confirm the “tentative launch [of] Verified on Friday next week,” but he also said there will be three different check marks available:

Gold check will be for companies;

Grey check will be for governments;

Blue will be for individuals, whether they’re a celebrity or not.

With this division, it seems Musk will continue to offer $8 Twitter Blue subscriptions with the blue checkmark. That said, there appears to be a difference between those verified for being “notable” and those that decided to pay.

Elon Musk says, “all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before the check activates.”

In another reply, Musk gave some more tidbits regarding the blue check:

All verified individual humans will have same blue check, as boundary of what constitutes ‘notable’ is otherwise too subjective. Individuals can have secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an organization if verified as such by that organization.

He says “longer explanation” will be made available next week.

The Twitter saga in November

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the company has been upside down. Tesla’s CEO fired half of the global team, argued with former and current Twitter employees on the platform, and he has been coming back and forth with decisions regarding Twitter Blue.

It’s still unclear what the company’s future will be once things settle. He decided to reinstate all previously banned Twitter accounts a couple of days ago. Musk has described bringing back those banned accounts as an offer of “general amnesty.”

When the poll was complete, and the yes votes outnumbered the no votes, Musk tweeted, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” which translates to “the voice of the people is the voice of God.” However, many pointed out that Musk was selective with his quote. The full quote from Charles the Great reads “do not listen to those who say the voice of the people is the voice of God, since the tumult of the crowd is always close to madness.”