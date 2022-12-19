Twitter users voted for Elon Musk to step down as CEO, but will he?

Since Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, the billionaire decided to perform as a dictator and sometimes as a Democrat. On the path to making his newly acquired social media a public square, he has fired most of his employees, announced policies only to step back a few hours or days later, and now he’s deciding the future of the platform by creating yes or no polls.

In his latest poll, Elon Musk asked the question most users were begging: should he step down as the company’s CEO? Twelve hours and 17,5M votes later, most Twitter users believe the billionaire should step down as “chief Twit.”

A few hours after posting the poll – in which the billionaire could already see that people didn’t want him as the CEO – he wrote the following tweets:

As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it Those who want power are the ones who least deserve it

While it’s unclear what these “hints” mean, one thing is for sure: even if Elon steps down as Twitter CEO, he won’t stop making the calls.

Elon Musk created this poll after another movement. The billionaire decided that users couldn’t promote their profiles on other social media, such as Facebook, Mastodon, YouTube, etc. During the weekend, if you tried to post your Mastodon profile, the tweet wouldn’t be sent. And if you were able to bypass the rule, Twitter could suspend your account, as it became a violation of the company’s policies.

On Sunday, after a poll, Musk decided that posting links to other platforms wasn’t a policy violation. Then, he decided to test his popularity by asking if he should be the CEO, which we now know the answer to.

If the billionaire decided to step back and let someone else run the company, he would discover some benefits. For example, his other companies would stop losing market value, as Tesla shares have fallen since he bought Twitter.

In addition, while Musk remains the company’s CEO and performs as a president or dictator, people are disrespecting someone who was once considered a genius. Elon Musk is hurting himself while destroying one of the most beloved social media platforms. BGR will follow his next steps and keep you posted.