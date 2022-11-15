Elon Musk is firing Twitter employees left and right

If you are one of the remaining Twitter employees left, may the odds be ever in your favor.

Elon Musk has kicked off another tumultuous week at Twitter by continuing to fire what looks like almost anyone who pushes back against the new owner of the social media company. A number of Twitter employees have taken to Twitter to announce that they have been let go from the company after either pushing back against Musk publicly on the platform or on the company’s internal Slack channels.

While some employees have worked for the company for a few years, others who were let go have said that they’ve worked at Twitter for more than a decade. Musk’s moves will mean that a lot of institutional knowledge will be lost, further enflaming concerns that the website will struggle to maintain itself going forward.

Looks like I just got fired for shitposting too✌️ https://t.co/G7MD2nzmMp — nickrw (@nickrw) November 15, 2022

After 12 amazing years and 3 weeks of chaos, I’m officially fired by Twitter.



Never expected I would have stayed this long, and never expected I would be this relieved to be gone.



I have a lot of stories to tell. But to my fellow (ex-)tweeps-#LoveWhereYouWorked 🫡 pic.twitter.com/lVWbqpcSXO — Yao Yue 岳峣 (@thinkingfish) November 15, 2022

Employees who were let go from the company aren’t being called or informed by a person, but instead received an email that their employment has been terminated. The email simply tells them that “your recent behavior has violated company policy” with no context on what exactly the employee did to warrant being fired.

According to some who have been keeping track of the firings, today’s totaled more than twenty so far. When news broke of more employees being let go because of their tension with the new owner, Musk took to Twitter to mock those that he fired with a backhanded compliment:

I would like to apologize for firing these geniuses. Their immense talent will no doubt be of great use elsewhere. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

The firings from today are just the latest to impact the company. Since Musk has taken over Twitter, the company has laid off more than half of its full-time and contract employees, decreasing its headcount from an estimated 13,000 to under 5,000. He also launched and then rolled back its new Twitter Blue subscription product after causing complete chaos with impersonation on the platform.

The company is also expected to announce a major restructuring that could see even more layoffs, but Twitter has yet to announce such a reorg.