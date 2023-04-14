Twitter Blue now includes 10,000 character limit, bold, italics, and more

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

As Twitter plans to end the Blue checkmark for legacy accounts next week, the social media platform announced the new perk of being a Blue subscriber: 10,000 character tweets with bold and italics support.

The information comes from the Twitter Write account, which says the company is “making improvements to the writing and reading experience” on the platform. With that, the social media platform, once known for 140 characters posts, is now trying to compete with Substack – as it’s also limiting the reach of users posting about it – with up to 10k characters in length with bold and italic text formatting.

We’re making improvements to the writing and reading experience on Twitter! Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting.



In addition to that, Twitter Blue subscribers can now apply to enable Subscriptions on their accounts to earn income directly on Twitter. This is possible by tapping the “Monetization” tab in settings. That being said, this monetization offering is available only to users in the US.

Recent data shared by The Information indicates that Twitter Blue is struggling to attract subscribers, as it has around 290,000 global users, which is 0.1 percent of the 250 million daily active users reported by the company last year.

Twitter Blue costs $8/month or $84/early. These are some of the features it currently offers to subscribers:

You can learn more about the perks of being a Twitter Blue subscriber here.