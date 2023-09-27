tvOS 17.1 beta 1 now available to developers

After tvOS 17 was released in the middle of September, Apple is now seeding tvOS 17.1 beta 1. Although it’s unclear what’s changing with this version, the company has a few unreleased features that could be coming during this beta cycle.

For example, Apple Fitness+ users can look forward to the Audio Focus, which will let you prioritize the volume of the music or the trainers’ voice.

In addition, Apple Music is set to get collaborative playlist support, which could be coming in a way to tvOS 17.1. Apple will also add a Favorite Songs playlist feature in the Music app that could also work with the Apple TV.

With tvOS 17, Apple integrated the iPhone camera with the Continuity Camera feature by adding the FaceTime app to the set-top box. With FaceTime on Apple TV 4K, users can initiate calls directly from Apple TV, start them on iPhone or iPad, and hand them off to Apple TV. It uses Continuity Camera support to connect to the user’s iPhone or iPad wirelessly and leverages the device’s camera and microphone to bring participants together on the TV.

The new Control Center focuses on making things easier for the Apple TV. From there, you can see the system status, the current time, and the active profile. It also makes connecting Bluetooth devices or checking your Home accessories easier. Bringing the new UI to multiple platforms, a new Control Center interface is also available in watchOS 10.

With fast Profile switching, users just need to wake up the Apple TV with the remote app on the iPhone’s Control Center, and it will automatically switch to that person’s profile, ensuring they have access to their recently watched shows and personalized recommendations.

In addition to tvOS 17.1 beta 1, Apple has also released beta 1 of iOS 17.1, iPadOS 17.1, and watchOS 10.1.