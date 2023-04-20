Top leaker says Apple Reality Pro headset left his source ‘blown away’

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple should unveil its Reality Pro headset during the WWDC 2023 keynote in June. While we heard several reports regarding its design and features, this is the first time we hear someone talking about how it’s to use Apple’s Mixed Reality headset.

Reliable leaker Evan Blass shared on his Twitter account what one of his sources told him about what it’s like using Apple’s Reality Pro headset. “A person I know, who’s had several opportunities to demo the upcoming first-get Apple Mixed Reality headset, has gone from lamenting its ‘underwhelming’ capabilities to being ‘blown away’ by the experience that the latest hardware/firmware delivers.”

Since reports previously said this device’s battery life would be compromised, it would be too expensive, and some software features would be delayed, it’s interesting to see a positive report about someone saying they were “blown away” by Apple’s Reality Pro headset.

After years of delay, Apple could have finally pointed in the right direction with this new product. Although Blass doesn’t share more information, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently said the Apple Reality Pro headset would be aimed at gaming, fitness, and collaboration.

According to people who know the plans, the $3,000 headset, which could be announced during the WWDC 2023 keynote, will have gaming, fitness, and collaboration tools. Apple wants to adapt iPad apps for the new headset so users can access “millions of existing apps” from third-party developers via a new 3D interface.

Gurman says Apple “is also working on a version of its Fitness+ service for the headset, which will let users exercise while watching an instructor in VR,” something Meta also tried to do with its headsets.

The recent-launched Freeform collaboration app, which integrates a white canvas for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users, is also expected to launch for the Reality Pro headset as “an effort that [Apple] sees as a major selling point for the product.” In reality, users will be able to work on virtual whiteboards together while in mixed reality, reports Bloomberg.

Interestingly enough, Apple wasn’t planning to focus on gaming with the Reality Pro headset. Still, Gurman now says, “gaming will be a central piece of the device’s appeal, too,” although it’s unclear if the company plans to take advantage of Apple Arcade or if it will rely on third-party developers to bring MR games to the product.

BGR will make sure to give you the latest details regarding Apple’s rumored Mixed Reality headset and its xrOS operating system.