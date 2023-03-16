TikTok will let users reset their For You feeds when they go off the rails

TikTok is going to let you reset your feed if it goes bananas, and suggested videos don’t really work for you anymore.

In a blog post, the company announced the new feature, which will let users “refresh” their For You feed recommendations if “they no longer feel like they’re for you.” The TikTok algorithm, which everyone recognizes to be generally scary good, figures out what you like to watch over time. However, if your interests change, you might find yourself frustrated to see content that you no longer care about still being suggested to you.

If you’ve found yourself wanting to start fresh, you’ve historically had to create a whole new account. Now, TikTok is giving users the ability to hit the reset button on their For You recommendations. The company says this feature will truly reset the algorithm to the point that it feels “as if they just signed up for TikTok.”

But we also understand that there are times when people’s recommendations don’t feel relevant anymore, or provide enough topical variety. So, we’re rolling out a way to refresh For You feed recommendations if they no longer feel like they’re for you. When enabled, this feature allows someone to view content on their For You feed as if they just signed up for TikTok. Our recommendation system will then begin to surface more content based on new interactions.

TikTok says that the refresh feature will be rolling out to users over the coming weeks, so keep an eye out for it under the app’s settings.

The announcement of the feature comes on the same day as a report that the Biden administration has threatened to ban the app in the United States. Congress has also recently introduced a bill that could bring a nationwide TikTok ban within reach.