Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Drop a Pin Macbook Air Alternatives iOS 16 beta Val Kilmer Top Gun Free Streaming Apps PS5 Restock Sonos Arc Star Wars Leaks
Home Tech Apps & Software

Biden administration threatens TikTok ban in the United States

Joe Wituschek
By
Published Mar 16th, 2023 2:30PM EDT
TikTok logo
Image: Mario Tama/Getty Images

We’ve been talking about the possibility of a TikTok ban in the United States for some time now, and the latest news suggests that it is closer than ever.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the Biden administration has threatened to ban the social media app in the country if its Chinese stakeholders do not sell their shares in the company. The administration is reportedly shifting its policy due to growing pressure from Congress and public opinion in the country, as data and national security concerns fuel concerns over the app.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., or Cfius—a multiagency federal task force that oversees national-security risks in cross-border investments—made the sale demand recently, the people said. 

In response to the news, TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter said in a statement that this would not solve the issues that the government hopes to when it comes to data privacy.

“If protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn’t solve the problem: a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access…The best way to address concerns about national security is with the transparent, U.S.-based protection of U.S. user data and systems, with robust third-party monitoring, vetting, and verification, which we are already implementing.”

TikTok has proposed a $1.5 security plan to store all U.S. customer data in the United States and also task U.S. company Oracle with oversight. However, that plan is receiving criticism, saying that it still leaves the company vulnerable to the Chinese government due to continued Chinese ownership.

Today’s report comes within a week of Congress introducing a bill that could bring a nationwide TikTok ban within reach. Canada also recently banned the social media app on government devices. While TikTok rolls out new features, it’s hard to wonder if users will even get to use them.

Don’t Miss: TikTok reveals Series, a new way for creators to charge for their content

This article talks about:

Joe Wituschek
Joe Wituschek Tech News Contributor

Joe Wituschek is a Tech News Contributor for BGR. With expertise in tech that spans over 10 years, Joe covers the technology industry's breaking news, opinion pieces and reviews.

Joe Wituschek's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News