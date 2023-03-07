TikTok reveals Series, a new way for creators to charge for their content

Want to watch your favorite TikTokers dance? You might have to pay for that.

TikTok has been rumored to be adding features allowing creators to put select content behind a paywall for a while now. Today, those rumors became a reality. In a blog post, the company announced Series, a new feature that will allow creators to put their content behind a paywall and charge followers to view it.

As the company explains, Series allows “eligible” creators to “post Collections of premium content behind a paywall which viewers can purchase for access. One Series can include up to 80 videos, each up to 20 minutes long, giving people a new, longer format to watch their favorite creators and content.”

Creators can select how much their Series should cost that best reflects the value of their exclusive content, which can be purchased for access via direct in-video links or through a creator’s profile. Through Series, creators can build even stronger relationships with their viewers while also giving viewers another way to support creators.

The company says that Series is only one of the many ways that it plans to bring monetization to the social media platform. For now, the new paywall feature is only available to “select creators with applications to join opening in the coming months.” So, no paywalling your Ninja Turtles costume design just yet.

Today’s announcement comes a couple of weeks after TikTok revealed the Creativity Program, a new way for creators to get paid for making content on the social media platform. With that program, the company says that it will allow creators to “generate higher revenue potential and unlock more exciting, real-world opportunities.”

As the company rolls out new monetization features, it also continues to contend with governments around the world banning the app from devices. Canada became the latest government to do so at the end of February.