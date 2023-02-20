TikTok’s new Creativity Program will only pay creators who make longer videos

TikTok has officially unveiled its new creator monetization program…well, at least a beta version of it.

In a blog post, the company announced the TikTok Creativity Program, a new way for creators to get paid for making content on the social media platform. While the company already has the Creator Fund, that has historically been criticized due to all creators working to get a piece of one pile of unchanging money.

Now, the company is launching the Creativity Program, which hopes to change this dynamic. It is currently unclear how much money TikTok will be dumping into the new program, but the company says that it will allow creators to “generate higher revenue potential and unlock more exciting, real-world opportunities.”

Designed to help creators foster their creativity, generate higher revenue potential and unlock more exciting, real-world opportunities,the Creativity Program Beta is the latest addition to our range of monetization tools that support creators of all levels in being rewarded. We developed the Creativity Program based on learnings and feedback from our creators on our creator solutions, including the TikTok Creator Fund.

The company also notes that the program is currently in beta and only available by invite-only, but that it plans to open up the program to all eligible creators in the United States “in the coming months.” In order to be eligible for the program, creators will need to be “at least 18 years old, meet the minimum follower and video view requirements, and have an account in good standing.”

TikTok is also looking to push creators to make longer videos. The company notes that, in order to earn money as part of the Creativity Program, “creators must create and publish high-quality, original content longer than one minute.”

Creators already enrolled in the TikTok Creator Fund can switch to the Creativity Program, and those that are not enrolled can apply to the new program once available. Creators currently enrolled in the TikTok Creator Fund can choose to switch to the Creativity Program Beta. To start earning, creators must create and publish high-quality, original content longer than one minute. Creators will have access to an updated dashboard to view video eligibility, estimated revenue, and video performance metrics and analytics. Keeping the safety of our community in mind, all videos for the Creativity Program must abide by our Community Guidelines.

The news comes a few days after the company announced TikTok Trivia, a live trivia show that will be hosted over the course of five days between February 22nd and 26th. It was also recently reported that the company is working on giving creators the ability to put their content behind a paywall.