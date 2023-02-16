TikTok is launching a live trivia contest with $500,000 in prizes

Hey, you might finally be able to make some money off of the addiction to TikTok you grew over the pandemic.

In a blog post, the company announced TikTok Trivia, a live trivia show that will be hosted over the course of five days between February 22nd and 26th. Over the course of those days, users will be able to interact and guess the answers to a variety of questions, competing for the chance to win part of the $500,000 prize pool.

In order to compete in the contest, users will have to tune into the official TikTok account. James Henry, a popular content creator on the platform, will host the show. Henry said in a statement that the show is designed to enable a “shared sense of community.”

“Game shows and trivia have been a part of popular culture for years, and I’m thrilled to work with TikTok to bring this engaging entertainment format to TikTok LIVE. TikTok Trivia has the power to bring people together, creating an electrifying atmosphere filled with excitement and a shared sense of community.”

The show is also being sponsored by Lionsgate and John Wick Chapter 4, which premieres in theaters on March 24, 2023. Dani Otero, SVP Global Paid Media & Analytics at Lionsgate, said that the trivia show is a “strategic throughline for our campaign” for the film.

“TikTok is a fantastic partner! We have crafted fan-first campaigns with their team since they launched. This time around, we worked closely with them on this first-to-market program that engages and immerses fans and their love of the John Wick franchise and specifically John Wick Chapter 4 – and it became a strategic throughline for our campaign.”

The company says that “18 years or older in the US can register for TikTok Trivia by clicking on a trivia widget on the For You feed, searching for #TikTokTrivia, or by going to the @TikTok account to participate in real-time interactive trivia…The first three days of trivia will include two sessions per day at 5-6 pm PT/8-9 ET and 6-7 pm PT/9-10 pm ET.” The event sounds reminiscent for anyone who remembers HQ Trivia. CNN is actually about to release a documentary about the rise and fall of the trivia app in March, so definitely check that out.

The announcement comes as rumors swirl that the company is also working on new features that would allow creators to put their content behind a paywall — similar to other paid social media barriers that Instagram, Twitter, and others already have.