TikTok might play a big role in bringing Apple Intelligence to China

Apple wants to bring its AI platform, Apple Intelligence, to China. However, using its own servers or its OpenAI partnership won’t be enough. According to a report from Reuters, Apple is in talks with Tencent and TikTok owner ByteDance about using their AI models in iPhones sold in China.

This partnership would be similar to what Cupertino has been doing in the US. When Apple’s own AI isn’t enough, users can count on OpenAI’s ChatGPT. However, in China, several overseas platforms are blocked in the country. This is why Apple is in talks with these big local Chinese companies.

So far, it seems discussions with Tencent and ByteDance are in the very early stages. If the companies reach an agreement, Apple could see new growth in the Asian market, as Chinese people have been ditching the iPhone for local brands, such as Huawei and Xiaomi.

Reuters says Apple Intelligence could be powered by ByteDance’s Doubao, Tencent’s Hynyuan, or Baidu’s Ernie.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

One thing is for sure: Apple is working to bring Apple Intelligence to both Europe and China. During the company’s Q3 2024 earnings call, the company said it’s working with regulators in Europe and China to launch Apple Intelligence in these markets.

“We’re engaged, as you would guess, with both regulatory bodies that you mentioned,” Tim Cook said when asked about Apple Intelligence in the EU and China. “And our objective is to move as fast as we can, obviously, because our objective is always to get features out there for everyone. We have to understand the regulatory requirements before we can commit to doing that and commit a schedule to doing that, but we’re very constructively engaged with both.”

So far, the next Apple Intelligence expansion will be in April when the company will support more languages. However, it’s unclear if, by that time, Cupertino will announce new partnerships with other LLMs – such as those from China, Google Gemini, and so on.