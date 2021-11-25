TikTok is freaking out about a so-called hidden iPhone messaging app

With the holiday shopping season beginning this week, and with Black Friday deals already going live, a lot of consumers will be unboxing brand new iPhones over the next few days. And while most of these users are likely upgrading from an existing iPhone, there’s a good chance the group will include quite a few Android switchers as well. That aside, both new and seasoned iPhone users alike will likely be impressed with the latest viral iPhone tip about secret messages making the rounds on TikTok.

As a quick aside, it’s almost funny, though not surprising, that TikTok has become a haven for delightful iPhone tips. Whereas iPhone and macOS tips used to be aggregated in pricey books, they’re now flooded across sites like YouTube, Twitter, and of course, TikTok.

This secret messaging iPhone tip from TikTok is awesome

This iPhone tip makes it possible for users to see what their friends are texting back in real-time. The iPhone tip is also a secret messaging feature of sorts. Now, does this serve a functional purpose? Perhaps not. But still, it’s a fun little tip that you’ll likely have some fun playing around with.

To get started, open up the Notes app. Next, tap the three dots in the upper right-hand corner. Next, select Share Note where you can now select which other iPhone users you’d like to message in real-time.

Following that, select Manage Shared Note and turn the Highlight All Changes toggle into the on position. You can also hit the “Hide Alerts” toggle if you’re trying to be sly.

With those options enabled, you can now take advantage of this iPhone secret messaging tip. As a nice feature, different user edits appear in different colors. Essentially, this is akin to texting from within a Google Docs document.

Incidentally, this iPhone secret message tip has been around for a while, but only recently started picking up steam on TikTok in recent weeks.

iOS 15 tips you need to know

Because many new iPhone upgraders will likely be coming from iOS 14, there’s a strong chance many people aren’t fully aware of new features baked into iOS 15. We highlighted quite a few previously, but it’s certainly worth re-visiting some of the cooler ones.

For example, iOS 15 makes it easy to block tracking pixels. All you have to do is go to Settings > Mail > Privacy Protection. Following that, simply toggle on the “Protect Mail Activity” switch.

If you’re looking to transfer a ton of data from an existing iPhone to a new iPhone, iOS 15 makes it easier than ever. Specifically, Apple with iOS 15 is finally giving users unlimited iCloud storage when updating.

Apple writes: “iCloud‌ will grant you as much storage as you need to complete a temporary backup, free of charge, for up to three weeks. This allows you to get all your apps, data, and settings onto your device automatically.”

And on the off-chance you haven’t played around with this feature yet, it’s worth drawing attention to Live Text. This feature enables people to point their iPhones at a picture and copy and paste whatever text is present. One of the cooler use-case scenarios is the ability to transform handwritten notes into searchable text that can be copied and pasted.