Threads added a Following feed, so you can finally delete Twitter

As Twitter (or X?) goes through its eighth midlife crisis of 2023, Meta’s rival app Threads began rolling out a Following feed. As the name suggests, this tab only consists of the other users you actually follow. At long last, your feed will no longer be filled with random celebrities and brands you don’t follow. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the rollout on Tuesday in response to one user’s request for the feature: “Ask and you shall receive.”

“Threads started rolling out an option for a chronological feed of only people you’re following and added translations too,” Zuckerberg revealed on his Instagram broadcast channel, which can be accessed through his Instagram account. “More to come!”

If you want to see your Following feed, first make sure that your Threads app is updated to the latest version. Head to the App Store or Google Play and ensure you’re on at least version 293 before you check the app for the new features.

Once you’re up to date, open the app and tap on the Threads logo at the top of the screen. Two tabs should pop up: “For you” and “Following.” Tap on the Following tab and you should only see posts from accounts you follow in chronological order.

This was arguably the most requested feature for Threads at launch, and now it’s finally here. If you’re exhausted by the endless drama of Twitter, this is as good a time as any to jump ship and see what the Meta app has to offer. X will (probably?) be there waiting for you if you decide to go back. Of course, there are still plenty of missing features which Threads needs to add, including hashtags, the ability to search for posts, and photo and text editing.