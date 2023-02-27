This YouTube video might crash your Pixel 6 or Pixel 7

If nothing else, Google keeps Pixel owners on their toes with the endless array of bugs they must endure. The latest is one of the most inexplicable to date, as Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners have discovered that one specific video on YouTube causes their phones to crash and reboot as soon as they attempt to load it in the YouTube app for Android.

Don’t watch this video on a Pixel 7

Redditor OGPixel5 took to the Google Pixel subreddit (via Gizmodo) last Saturday to ask whether or not other Pixel 7 Pro devices were rebooting every time they tried to watch the clip above from the movie Alien. Dozens of Pixel 7 owners were able to replicate the bug:

“Another Pixel 7 user. Phone crashed as soon as the YouTube app was loading up. Did a rather quick reboot tho. – snickers58. “Yup. Super fast reboot, but no cell service. Another manual reboot and everything’s back to normal.” – benisnotapalindrome. “It legit screwed my phone up for about 5 minutes. Cellular network wouldn’t connect. Had to reboot again.” – cour000.

It’s unclear what is causing the issue or precisely which devices and versions of Android might be impacted. In addition to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, there were similar reports from Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a owners. Meanwhile, plenty of Pixel 3, 4, and 5 owners chimed in to note that the video had no effect on their phones, leading some users to speculate that the odd bug may have something to do with Google’s Tensor chip, which debuted in the Pixel 6.

Google has yet to issue a statement or offer any solutions to this bug causing Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 phones to crash. While we wait, it’s probably best to avoid opening the video above on any Pixel devices, even if you’re tempted to see if it affects your phones.