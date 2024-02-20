Click to Skip Ad
This unreleased Apple Music feature might help you ditch Spotify for good

Published Feb 20th, 2024 10:19AM EST
Image: José Adorno for BGR

Apple Music is full of good features following the iOS 17 update, but soon, the music service might help you transfer your Spotify library at no cost and with ease. According to the findings of a Reddit user, the beta version of Apple Music on Android has now a “Transfer Music from Other Services” feature.

Apparently, Apple is testing this major change in partnership with SongShift, one of the best music library transfer apps. In addition, MacRumors found references to this change in the APK of the app, although it doesn’t seem to be available to all beta testers at this moment.

If the testing goes well, this would be a major advantage for Apple Music. Spotify, Deezer, Tidal, and YouTube Music users could easily transfer all their songs, albums, and playlists to Apple Music for free with minimal effort.

Currently, years’ worth of curated playlists and albums often keep users from ditching a streaming service, in addition to the algorithm tailored to their taste. Also, third-party music transfer services aren’t flawless. While most of them limit the number of songs you can transfer in a free version, they’re also known to make mistakes.

Apple Music 4.7.0-beta (1359) for Android – Apple × SongShift collab?
byu/_22cm_ inAppleMusic

One of the services I enjoy the most, FreeYourMusic, has issues when transferring Beatles songs from Apple Music to Spotify. Also, for whatever reason, it always converts these songs to band covers, which I find very odd.

While there are more questions than answers about the ability to transfer Spotify songs to Apple Music, it’s interesting that Apple is finally testing this feature – especially in collaboration with SongShift. This could mean that Cupertino plans to acquire this service like it did with Shazam by ultimately integrating it with iOS.

In addition, we still have to wait to discover when Apple is adding this beta feature to iOS, as Apple Music updates rely on newer iOS versions. The company is currently testing iOS 17.4, but this function doesn’t seem to be there just yet.

Once this feature is available, BGR will make sure to let you know how to transfer your songs to Apple Music.

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

