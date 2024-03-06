This tiny Bose speaker basically defies the laws of physics

Physics is a thing, right? I could swear I remember sitting in class while my physics professor droned on and on about Newton and objects in motion, or something. When it comes to speakers, physics says that you need a speaker with lots of surface area to push air and produce great sound. And yet my favorite little compact speaker — the Bose SoundLink Micro — manages to sound incredible despite being small enough to fit in a jacket pocket.

Bose is one of my favorite headphones brands, but right now I want to talk about speakers — especially while the popular Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker only costs $99. That matches the best price of the year so far, and it’s less than I paid for the two SoundLink Micro speakers that I own and use all the time.

To me, the Bose SoundLink Micro is one of the best Bluetooth speakers that Bose has ever made. No, it doesn’t have the loudest speaker or the fullest bass. It’s certainly not going to rattle any windows, of course. But the SoundLink Micro has a few important things going for it that make it a crucial addition to Bose’s lineup.

First, it’s the cheapest Bluetooth speaker that Bose makes. That means that a whole new range of shoppers now have access to the incredible Bose sound quality that audiophiles know so well. This model retails for $119, which is already a solid price. And as I mentioned, the Bose SoundLink Micro is currently on sale for just $99.

Additionally, the SoundLink Micro is waterproof and dustproof. It has an IP67 rating, so you can literally drop it in a pool and it’ll be fine even if you leave it at the bottom on the pool floor for a while. Between that and the impressive 6-hour battery life, you can rest assured that the Bose SoundLink Micro will be fine no matter where you take it.

In addition to the SoundLink Micro, there are a few other Bose portable speakers that are strong buys right now. If you want to rejoin reality and obey the laws of physics, the larger Bose SoundLink Revolve II and the flagship Revolve+ II are both fantastic options. The Bose SoundLink Revolve II is currently on sale for $159, and the upgraded Revolve+ II is 30% off at $229 instead of $329.

These models are much louder than the SoundLink Micro, and they have better all-around sound quality. Physics, ya know?

Of note, I’ve spent a lot of time with the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II, and I have to say, it’s definitely one of the best portable speakers I’ve ever tested in the $300-$350 price range.

Anyone in search of a soundbar for a small room is also in luck right now.

The Bose TV Speaker soundbar is definitely one of the most popular compact models among our readers. I have one myself in my basement. I use Sonos soundbars on other TVs in my house that have external speakers, but I opted for Bose on this one since I never need to connect it to other speakers in my house.

It’s a bit pricey at $279, but the Bose TV Speaker is down to $229 at the moment. That matches the lowest price of the season for this model.

You can shop all the Bose speakers deals in this sale right here.